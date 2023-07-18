Advertisement
date 2023-07-18
Oppo K11 officially launching on 25 July 2023

Articles
Oppo K11

Oppo is set to launch its latest smartphone, the Oppo K11, in China on July 25. This announcement follows the unveiling of the Oppo K11x in May, which boasted a Snapdragon 695 SoC and a powerful 108 MP camera.

The Chinese branch of Oppo confirmed the upcoming release, scheduling the launch event for 2:30 PM local time.

A sneak peek of the Oppo K11’s design was shared through images, showcasing a two-tone back cover and a triple camera setup.

The primary camera is expected to be a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 unit with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS).

While detailed specifications have yet to be released, rumors suggest that the Oppo K11 could be a variant of the OnePlus Nord CE3, featuring 100W charging support rather than the previously available 80W.

As the launch date draws nearer, it is likely that Oppo will unveil additional features and specifications for the Oppo K11 in the days leading up to the event.

