Oppo K11 price confirmed, live image surfaces

The Oppo K11 appeared on Geekbench, confirming its Snapdragon 782G chipset and 12 GB of RAM.

This revelation comes shortly after a leaked photo of the phone revealed a triple-camera setup.

This essentially confirms that the Oppo K11 is indeed the domestic version of the OnePlus Nord CE 3.

Advertisement

The Oppo K11 has made several appearances over the weekend, including on Geekbench, where it showcased its Snapdragon 782G chipset and 12 GB of RAM. However, this information was already known from a previous listing on TENAA.

Oppo China president Bobee Liu has provided new information, stating that mid-range phones priced around CNY2,000 will now come with a flagship-level camera. This means that the Oppo K11 will feature a 50 MP IMX890 sensor. This revelation comes shortly after a leaked photo of the phone revealed a triple-camera setup.

There is speculation that the recently announced OnePlus Nord CE 3 and the new Oppo K11 might be essentially the same phone with different names. They both have the same chipset and camera sensor. However, one notable difference is that the Oppo K11 supports 100W fast charging, while the Nord CE 3 only supports 80W. This variation could be due to differences in the safety certification procedures for Oppo’s SuperVOOC technology.

While the Oppo K series is typically available exclusively in China, the more affordable variant, K11x, has already made its international debut as the budget-friendly OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite. This essentially confirms that the Oppo K11 is indeed the domestic version of the OnePlus Nord CE 3.

Also Read Oppo A76 price in Pakistan July 2023 The Oppo A76 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G chipset. The smartphone...

Advertisement

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”