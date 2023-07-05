Oppo K11 Price In Pakistan & Specs

The Oppo K11 smartphone launched both locally and globally, is a game-changer with its impressive features.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 782G chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor.

The Oppo K11 includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

It comes with a 6.7-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Oppo K11 smartphone has three rear cameras with resolutions of 50 MP, 2 MP, and 2 MP, respectively. For selfies, it features a single 16 MP front camera.

The phone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh, with fast charging support at 80 W.

Oppo K11 price in Pakistan

Oppo K11 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 69,999/-

Oppo K11 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.4 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetSnapdragon 782G
GPUAdreno 642L
DisplayTechnologyOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz refresh rate
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G Capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP5X dustproof, Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 80W

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

