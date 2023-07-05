Oppo K11 Price In Pakistan & Specs

The Oppo K11 smartphone launched both locally and globally, is a game-changer with its impressive features.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 782G chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor.

The Oppo K11 includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.

It comes with a 6.7-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The Oppo K11 smartphone has three rear cameras with resolutions of 50 MP, 2 MP, and 2 MP, respectively. For selfies, it features a single 16 MP front camera.

The phone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh, with fast charging support at 80 W.

Oppo K11 price in Pakistan

Oppo K11 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 69,999/-

Oppo K11 specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.4 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Snapdragon 782G GPU Adreno 642L Display Technology OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz refresh rate Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G Capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP5X dustproof, Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 80W

