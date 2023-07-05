Oppo K11 Price In Pakistan & Specs

The Oppo K11 smartphone launched both locally and globally, is a game-changer with its impressive features.
The device is powered by a Snapdragon 782G chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor.
The Oppo K11 includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage space.
It comes with a 6.7-inch OLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The Oppo K11 smartphone has three rear cameras with resolutions of 50 MP, 2 MP, and 2 MP, respectively. For selfies, it features a single 16 MP front camera.
The phone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh, with fast charging support at 80 W.
Oppo K11 price in Pakistan
Oppo K11 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 69,999/-
Oppo K11 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.4 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 782G
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|Display
|Technology
|OLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz refresh rate
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G Capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP3/AAC+/WAV/Flac player, MP4/H.264 player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP5X dustproof, Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 80W
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Read More News On
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.