Oppo K11 revealed with Snapdragon 782G and 50MP main camera

Oppo has introduced a new K-series phone, the Oppo K11, in China.

The battery is 5,000 mAh and supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

The phone comes in Moon Shadow Gray and Glacier Blue colors.

Oppo introduced the new K-series phone, the Oppo K11, in China. The phone comes with a Snapdragon 782G processor, up to 12 GB of RAM, and 512 GB of storage. It sports a 6.7-inch OLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120 Hz refresh rate. A 16-megapixel front-facing camera is housed in a punch-hole cutout, and a fingerprint scanner is hidden beneath the screen. Additionally, the device features dual speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

At the rear, the Oppo K11 is equipped with a 50 MP main camera (IMX890), an 8 MP ultrawide module, and a 2 MP macro camera. It runs on Android 13 with a ColorOS 13.1 overlay. The device is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 100W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Oppo K11 comes in Moon Shadow Gray and Glacier Blue colors. The 8/256GB model is priced at CNY 1,899 ($265), the 12/256GB model at CNY 2,099 ($294), and the 12/512GB version at CNY 2,499 ($350). Sales in China start on August 1, while international pricing and availability details are still pending.

