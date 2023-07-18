Oppo K11’s launch date is unveiled

Oppo will release the standard version of the K11 phone on July 25.

The phone will have a dual-tone design and a triple-camera setup.

The main camera will be a 50 MP Sony IMX890 unit equipped with OIS.

Oppo introduced the K11x in May, featuring the Snapdragon 695 SoC and a 108 MP camera. The company has now confirmed that the standard version of the phone will be released on July 25. The announcement was made by Oppo’s Chinese division, stating that the Oppo K11 will be unveiled in China next week at 2:30 PM local time.

Oppo has released some images that show the back cover of the K11, which will feature a dual-tone design. Additionally, the phone will have a triple camera setup, with the main camera being a 50 MP Sony IMX890 unit equipped with optical image stabilization (OIS).

Although Oppo has not provided a detailed specification sheet for the K11, there are rumors suggesting that it could be a variant of the OnePlus Nord CE3. These rumors indicate that the K11 might come with 100W charging support, which is an upgrade compared to the 80W charging support found in the OnePlus Nord CE3.

As the unveiling of the K11 is just a week away, it is likely that Oppo will gradually reveal more features of the phone in the upcoming days.