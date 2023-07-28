Oppo Reno 10 price in Pakistan & specification

Oppo Find N3 Flip price in Pakistan & specs
The Oppo Reno 10 is coming soon to the market with amazing features. It comes with a 6.7-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels. The display is covered by Asahi Glass AGC DT-Star2 and has a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The Reno 10 has a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset and a 2.6 GHz octa-core processor.
The phone runs the ColorOS 13.1 operating system, which is based on Android 13. The Oppo Reno 10 has a triple-camera setup on the back with an LED flash.
The coming device colours available are Silvery Grey, Ice Blue The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 67 W.
Oppo Reno 10 price in Pakistan
The Oppo Reno 10 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 154,999/-
Oppo Reno 10 specification
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 13.1
|Dimensions
|162.4 x 74.2 x 8 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Silvery Grey, Ice Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6877V Dimensity 7050 (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
|Size
|6.7 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 Pixels (~394 PPI)
|Protection
|Asahi Glass AGC DT-Star2
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 950 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 25mm (wide), 1/2″, PDAF + 32 MP, f/2.0, 47mm (telephoto), 1/2.74″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120/480fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + GPS, GLONASS, GALILEO, BDS, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LLTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, glass back, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 67W wired, PD3 Reverse wired
