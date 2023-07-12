Oppo Reno 4 Lite price in Pakistan July 2023

Advertisement
Oppo Reno 4 Lite price in Pakistan

  • The Oppo Reno 4 Lite has a MediaTek Helio P95 processor.
  • The smartphone has a 6.43-inch AMOLED, FHD+ display.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Oppo Reno 4 Lite is a mid-range smartphone that comes with great features. The device is powered by the MediaTek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

This is a high-end chipset that operates at 2.2 GHz and is built to make heavy applications and games run flawlessly.

The Oppo Reno 4 Lite has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 10810 x 2400 pixels, which offers a great multimedia experience. This premium display is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The smartphone features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 10 ColorOS 7.2 operating system.

The Oppo Reno 4 Lite is an awesome device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 16 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

The smartphone is available in two great colors. A 4015 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 30 W of fast charging.

Oppo Reno 4 Lite price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 4 Lite price in Pakistan is Rs. 58,999.

Oppo Reno 4 Lite specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions160.1 x 73.8 x 7.5 mm
Weight164 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMagic Blue, Matte Black, Metallic White
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio P95 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GM9446
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3+
Extra Features430 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS)
FrontDual 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USB2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioMP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 3+), Plastic back, Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

