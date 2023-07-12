Oppo Reno 4 Lite price in Pakistan July 2023

The Oppo Reno 4 Lite has a MediaTek Helio P95 processor.

The smartphone has a 6.43-inch AMOLED, FHD+ display.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Oppo Reno 4 Lite is a mid-range smartphone that comes with great features. The device is powered by the MediaTek MT6779V Helio P95 (12 nm) octa-core processor.

This is a high-end chipset that operates at 2.2 GHz and is built to make heavy applications and games run flawlessly.

The Oppo Reno 4 Lite has a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with a FHD+ resolution of 10810 x 2400 pixels, which offers a great multimedia experience. This premium display is shielded by Corning Gorilla Glass 3.

The smartphone features 8 GB of the fastest RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The gadget runs on the Android 10 ColorOS 7.2 operating system.

The Oppo Reno 4 Lite is an awesome device in terms of cameras. The primary camera of the phone is 48 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 16 megapixels. Both cameras perform well and capture high-resolution pictures and videos.

The smartphone is available in two great colors. A 4015 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which supports 30 W of fast charging.

Oppo Reno 4 Lite price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 4 Lite price in Pakistan is Rs. 58,999.

Oppo Reno 4 Lite specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 160.1 x 73.8 x 7.5 mm Weight 164 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Magic Blue, Matte Black, Metallic White Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio P95 (12 nm ) GPU PowerVR GM9446 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ Extra Features 430 nits typ. brightness (advertised) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2 (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS) Front Dual 16 MP, f/2.4, (wide), 1/3″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB 2.0, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 3+), Plastic back, Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4015 mAh – Fast charging 30W, 50% in 30 min, 100% in 53 min (advertised), VOOC 4.0

