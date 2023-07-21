Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo Reno 4 Lite price in Pakistan July 2023
The Oppo Reno 4 Lite has a MediaTek Helio P95 processor. The...
The Oppo Reno 4 is the top-tier model on the market right now. It has 8 GB of RAM and a storage capacity of 128 or 256 GB.
The Oppo Reno 4 is a lightning-fast smartphone thanks to the Snapdragon 765G processor. Because the processor is designed for gaming, it will run smoothly.
The smartphone has a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution. Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protects the display.
The Oppo Reno has 4 GB of RAM and 128 or 265 GB of internal storage, which is plenty of RAM for multitasking.
Despite its flaws, the 48 MP primary camera delivers admirably. The cameras take beautiful portraits and perform admirably in low light. A 4015 mAh battery powers the smartphone.
The Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 7.2
|Dimensions
|160.3 x 73.9 x 7.7 mm
|Weight
|165 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Purple
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.3 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Extra Features
|60Hz refresh rate, 430 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR)
|Front
|Dual 32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Gorilla Glass 6), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
|– Fast charging 30W, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0
