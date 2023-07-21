Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Oppo Reno 4 has a 6.4-inch OLED display.

The smartphone has a Snapdragon 765G processor.

The primary camera on the device is 48 megapixels.

The Oppo Reno 4 is the top-tier model on the market right now. It has 8 GB of RAM and a storage capacity of 128 or 256 GB.

The Oppo Reno 4 is a lightning-fast smartphone thanks to the Snapdragon 765G processor. Because the processor is designed for gaming, it will run smoothly.

The smartphone has a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution. Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protects the display.

The Oppo Reno has 4 GB of RAM and 128 or 265 GB of internal storage, which is plenty of RAM for multitasking.

Despite its flaws, the 48 MP primary camera delivers admirably. The cameras take beautiful portraits and perform admirably in low light. A 4015 mAh battery powers the smartphone.

Advertisement Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan The Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/- Oppo Reno 4 specifications BUILD OS Android 10 OS UI ColorOS 7.2 Dimensions 160.3 x 73.9 x 7.7 mm Weight 165 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Purple FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU 2.3 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G GPU Adreno 618 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Extra Features 60Hz refresh rate, 430 nits typ. brightness (advertised) MEMORY Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR) Front Dual 32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB 3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Gorilla Glass 6), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), Aluminum frame , Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast charging 30W, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0

