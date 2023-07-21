Advertisement
Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan & specifications

  • The Oppo Reno 4 has a 6.4-inch OLED display.
  • The smartphone has a Snapdragon 765G processor.
  • The primary camera on the device is 48 megapixels.
The Oppo Reno 4 is the top-tier model on the market right now. It has 8 GB of RAM and a storage capacity of 128 or 256 GB.

The Oppo Reno 4 is a lightning-fast smartphone thanks to the Snapdragon 765G processor. Because the processor is designed for gaming, it will run smoothly.

The smartphone has a 6.4-inch OLED display with a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution. Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protects the display.

The Oppo Reno has 4 GB of RAM and 128 or 265 GB of internal storage, which is plenty of RAM for multitasking.

Despite its flaws, the 48 MP primary camera delivers admirably. The cameras take beautiful portraits and perform admirably in low light. A 4015 mAh battery powers the smartphone.

Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 4 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Oppo Reno 4 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10 OS
UIColorOS 7.2
Dimensions160.3 x 73.9 x 7.7 mm
Weight165 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Purple
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPU2.3 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 720G
GPUAdreno 618
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 6
Extra Features60Hz refresh rate, 430 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR)
FrontDual 32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USB3.1, Type-C 1.0 reversible connector, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioMP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Gorilla Glass 6), Glass back + Gorilla Glass 6), Aluminum frameActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast charging 30W, VOOC Flash Charge 4.0

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

