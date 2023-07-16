Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan July 2023

WhatsApp will let users know when channels are available
The Oppo Reno 6, the latest addition to Oppo’s smartphone lineup, has been launched in Pakistan. The device comes with impressive features and specifications, making it an attractive choice for smartphone users.
The Oppo Reno 6 is powered by the Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) octa-core processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient performance.
The smartphone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED, 90Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It provides a great multimedia experience. The device runs on the latest Android 11, ColorOS 11.1 operating system.
The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.
One of the standout features of the Oppo Reno 6 is its camera capabilities. The device sports a powerful camera setup, including 64 megapixels of high-resolution primary camera and additional lenses for various photography needs. Users can capture stunning photos and videos with exceptional clarity and detail.
The phone is available in two great colors, including Aurora and Stellar Black. A 4310 mAh non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery backup on a single charge and supports 50 W of rapid charging.
Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.1
|Dimensions
|159.1 x 73.3 x 7.8 mm
|Weight
|173 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Aurora, Stellar Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 750 nits (peak)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC
|Camera
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps)
|Front
|44 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), Video ([email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh
|– Fast charging 50W, USB Power Delivery 2.0, VOOC 4.0
