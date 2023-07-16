Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Oppo Reno 6 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor.

The smartphone features a 6.4-inch AMOLED, 90 Hz display.

The Oppo Reno 6, the latest addition to Oppo’s smartphone lineup, has been launched in Pakistan. The device comes with impressive features and specifications, making it an attractive choice for smartphone users.

The smartphone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED, 90Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It provides a great multimedia experience. The device runs on the latest Android 11, ColorOS 11.1 operating system.

One of the standout features of the Oppo Reno 6 is its camera capabilities. The device sports a powerful camera setup, including 64 megapixels of high-resolution primary camera and additional lenses for various photography needs. Users can capture stunning photos and videos with exceptional clarity and detail.

The phone is available in two great colors, including Aurora and Stellar Black. A 4310 mAh non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery backup on a single charge and supports 50 W of rapid charging.

Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999.

Oppo Reno 6 specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.1 Dimensions 159.1 x 73.3 x 7.8 mm Weight 173 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Aurora, Stellar Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.3Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm ) GPU Adreno 618 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 750 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC Camera Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps) Front 44 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), Video ([email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh – Fast charging 50W, USB Power Delivery 2.0, VOOC 4.0

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”