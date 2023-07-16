Advertisement
Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan July 2023
  • The Oppo Reno 6 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor.
  • The smartphone features a 6.4-inch AMOLED, 90 Hz display.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Oppo Reno 6, the latest addition to Oppo’s smartphone lineup, has been launched in Pakistan. The device comes with impressive features and specifications, making it an attractive choice for smartphone users.

The Oppo Reno 6 is powered by the Qualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm) octa-core processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and efficient performance.

The smartphone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED, 90Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It provides a great multimedia experience. The device runs on the latest Android 11, ColorOS 11.1 operating system.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. It is a good amount of storage to download and store a large amount of useful data and files.

One of the standout features of the Oppo Reno 6 is its camera capabilities. The device sports a powerful camera setup, including 64 megapixels of high-resolution primary camera and additional lenses for various photography needs. Users can capture stunning photos and videos with exceptional clarity and detail.

The phone is available in two great colors, including Aurora and Stellar Black. A 4310 mAh non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which gives a long battery backup on a single charge and supports 50 W of rapid charging.

Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 6 price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999.

Oppo Reno 6 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.1
Dimensions159.1 x 73.3 x 7.8 mm
Weight173 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAurora, Stellar Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.3Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm SM7125 Snapdragon 720G (8 nm)
GPUAdreno 618
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 750 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps)
Front44 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), Video ([email protected]/120fps, gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4310 mAh
– Fast charging 50W, USB Power Delivery 2.0, VOOC 4.0

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

