Oppo Reno 6 Pro price in Pakistan & Special features

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro is now available for purchase. It features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor and comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

It runs on Android 11 with the company’s custom ColorOS 11.3 skin on top.

The device is equipped with a 4500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging, which can charge the phone from 0 to 100% in just 35 minutes.

Other features of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro include an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, 5G connectivity, and a sleek and stylish design.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 119,999/-

Oppo Reno 6 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI ColorOS 11.3 Dimensions 160 x 73.1 x 7.6 mm Weight 177 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Stellar Black, Aurora FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G (6 nm ) GPU Mali-G77 MC9 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 1100 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable) 4500 mAh – Fast charging 65W, Reverse charging, SuperVOOC 2.0

