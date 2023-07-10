Advertisement
Oppo Reno 6 Pro price in Pakistan & Special features

  • Oppo Reno 6 Pro features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.
  • Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor, it comes with 12GB of RAM.
  • The smartphone runs on Android 11 with ColorOS 11.3 skin.
The Oppo Reno 6 Pro is now available for purchase. It features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate.

The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor and comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

It runs on Android 11 with the company’s custom ColorOS 11.3 skin on top.

The device is equipped with a 4500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging, which can charge the phone from 0 to 100% in just 35 minutes.

Other features of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro include an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, 5G connectivity, and a sleek and stylish design.

Oppo Reno 6 Pro price in Pakistan

The Oppo Reno 6 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 119,999/-

Oppo Reno 6 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIColorOS 11.3
Dimensions160 x 73.1 x 7.6 mm
Weight177 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStellar Black, Aurora
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G (6 nm)
GPUMali-G77 MC9
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 1100 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraAluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable) 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 65W, Reverse charging, SuperVOOC 2.0

