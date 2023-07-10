Oppo Reno 6 Pro price in Pakistan & Special features

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Price in Pakistan & Special features
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset....
The Oppo Reno 6 Pro is now available for purchase. It features a 6.6-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a 90Hz refresh rate.
The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor and comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
It runs on Android 11 with the company’s custom ColorOS 11.3 skin on top.
The device is equipped with a 4500mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging, which can charge the phone from 0 to 100% in just 35 minutes.
Other features of the Oppo Reno 6 Pro include an in-display fingerprint scanner, dual stereo speakers, 5G connectivity, and a sleek and stylish design.
The Oppo Reno 6 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 119,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 11.3
|Dimensions
|160 x 73.1 x 7.6 mm
|Weight
|177 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Stellar Black, Aurora
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.0 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|MediaTek MT6893 Dimensity 1200 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G77 MC9
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 1100 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/1.73″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps; gyro-EIS, HDR)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 3.1, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document editor, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable) 4500 mAh
|– Fast charging 65W, Reverse charging, SuperVOOC 2.0
