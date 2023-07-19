Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Oppo Reno 8 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED 90 Hz display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 1300 5G processor.

The device includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Oppo Reno 8 is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The device comes with great features and offers good value for money.

The Oppo Reno 8 boasts a sleek and modern design that exudes elegance. Its 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display provides vibrant colors and sharp visuals, making it ideal for enjoying multimedia content, gaming, and productivity tasks.

Under the hood, the Reno 8 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G octa-core processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and responsive performance. It comes equipped with 8GB of fastest RAM and offers 128GB of internal storage, providing ample space for storing apps, photos, and files.

The device features a quad-camera system, comprising a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there’s a 32 MP selfie camera, enabling users to capture stunning self-portraits and indulge in high-quality video calls.

Running on Oppo‘s ColorOS 12, based on Android 12, users can enjoy a smooth and intuitive interface with a range of customization options. As for connectivity, the Reno 8 supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C.

The smartphone houses a decent 4,300 mAh battery, offering all-day usage on a single charge. Additionally, the smartphone supports 50W fast charging, ensuring users can quickly replenish the battery when needed.

Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI ColorOS 12.1 Dimensions 160.6 x 73.4 x 7.7 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Shimmer Gold, Shimmer Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm ) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.43 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Panda Glass Extra Features 90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC Camera Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A (CA) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IPX4 water resistant, RGB ring light around the camera ( notifications , charging progress), Document editor, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging

