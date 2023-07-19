Advertisement
date 2023-07-19
Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan July 2023

  • The Oppo Reno 8 has a 6.4-inch AMOLED 90 Hz display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Dimension 1300 5G processor.
  • The device includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
The Oppo Reno 8 is now available for purchase on the market at an attractive price range. The device comes with great features and offers good value for money.

The Oppo Reno 8 boasts a sleek and modern design that exudes elegance. Its 6.4-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display provides vibrant colors and sharp visuals, making it ideal for enjoying multimedia content, gaming, and productivity tasks.

Under the hood, the Reno 8 is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 5G octa-core processor, ensuring smooth multitasking and responsive performance. It comes equipped with 8GB of fastest RAM and offers 128GB of internal storage, providing ample space for storing apps, photos, and files.

The device features a quad-camera system, comprising a 64 MP primary sensor, an 8 MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2 MP macro lens, and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, there’s a 32 MP selfie camera, enabling users to capture stunning self-portraits and indulge in high-quality video calls.

Running on Oppo‘s ColorOS 12, based on Android 12, users can enjoy a smooth and intuitive interface with a range of customization options. As for connectivity, the Reno 8 supports 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, and USB Type-C.

The smartphone houses a decent 4,300 mAh battery, offering all-day usage on a single charge. Additionally, the smartphone supports 50W fast charging, ensuring users can quickly replenish the battery when needed.

Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan

Oppo Reno 8 price in Pakistan is Rs. 79,999.

Oppo Reno 8 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIColorOS 12.1
Dimensions160.6 x 73.4 x 7.7 mm
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsShimmer Gold, Shimmer Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.43 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionPanda Glass
Extra Features90Hz, 430 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM), 800 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.7, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/3.3, (microscope) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 24mm (wide), 1/2.74″, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A (CA)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIPX4 water resistant, RGB ring light around the camera (notifications, charging progress), Document editor, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, Reverse charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

