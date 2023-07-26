Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan July 2023

Oppo A57 price in Pakistan July 2023
The Oppo A57 is now available on the market with great features....
The Oppo Reno 9 is now available on the market with great features.
The phone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate.
The device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor.
It comes with a triple camera setup on the back, including a 64 MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie camera.
The Oppo Reno 9 includes 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of built-in storage space.
The gadget is run by ColorOS 13 operating system based on Android 13.
The smartphone is powered by a 4500 mAh non-removable battery with fast charging support at 67 W.
Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan
Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan is ₨ 103,999/-
Oppo Reno 9 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|ColorOS 13
|Dimensions
|162.3 x 74.2 x 7.2 mm
|Weight
|174 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Pink gradient, Red
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 642L
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 Pixels (~413 PPI)
|Protection
|Asahi Glass AGC DT-Star2
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 950 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, (UFS 3.1 – 512GB), (UFS 2.2 – 256GB)
|Card
|microSDXC
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, AF, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (eSE, HCE, NFC-SIM), Document editor, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery 67W wired, PD, QC2, 1-33% in 10 min, 1-100% in 44 min (advertised), Reverse wired
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.