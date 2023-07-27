Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan & specification

Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan & specification

Articles
Advertisement
Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan & specification

Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan & specification

Advertisement

The Oppo Reno 9 is now available on the market with great features. The phone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and a 120 Hz refresh rate.

The device has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G chipset and a 2.4 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with a triple camera setup on the back, including a 64 MP main camera and a 32 MP selfie camera. The Oppo Reno 9 includes 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 256 or 512 GB of built-in storage space.

The gadget is run by ColorOS 13 operating system based on Android 13. The smartphone is powered by a 4500 mAh non-removable battery with fast charging support at 67 W.

Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan 

Advertisement

Oppo Reno 9 price in Pakistan is ₨ 103,999/-

Oppo Reno 9 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIColorOS 13
Dimensions162.3 x 74.2 x 7.2 mm
Weight174 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Gold, Pink gradient, Red
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 12(700), 17(700), 20(800), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 1.9 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetQualcomm SM7325 Snapdragon 778G 5G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 642L
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~413 PPI)
ProtectionAsahi Glass AGC DT-Star2
Extra Features120Hz, HDR10+, 500 nits (typ), 800 nits (HBM), 950 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, (UFS 3.1 – 512GB), (UFS 2.2 – 256GB)
CardmicroSDXC
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60/120fps, gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.4, 22mm (wide), 1/2.74″, AF, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G, 4G LTE-A (CA), 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
AudioSpeaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (eSE, HCE, NFC-SIM), Document editor, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery 67W wired, PD, QC2, 1-33% in 10 m
Advertisement

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Also Read

Vivo V27 Pro price in Dubai July 2023
Vivo V27 Pro price in Dubai July 2023

The Vivo V27 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED FHD+ display. The smartphone...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story