Pakistan ranks 3rd in terms of the most internet shutdowns in 2023

Pakistan experienced significant internet restrictions in the first half of 2023.

These restrictions were put in place after the arrest of the former Prime Minister, Imran Khan.

More than two-thirds of the new disruptions were triggered by public dissent over social and political issues.

According to a recent report from Surfshark, a VPN and cyber security provider, Pakistan has experienced significant internet restrictions during the first half of 2023, making it one of the worst countries in this regard.

In the first half of 2023, Pakistan contributed to three out of the 42 new global internet restrictions, as reported by the Internet Shutdown Tracker. These restrictions were put into place after the arrest of the former Prime Minister, Imran Khan, on May 9.

During this time, Pakistan experienced limitations on the use of popular social media platforms such as Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube. Additionally, temporary interruptions in the cellular network were observed throughout the country for several days following the arrest.

As per the Surfshark report, Pakistan ranks third, following Iran and India, for countries with the highest number of internet restrictions in the first half of 2023. The Asian region saw the majority of these internet shutdowns.

Iran had the most internet disruptions, totaling 14 incidents, all occurring in Zahedan during the Friday protests triggered by the Zahedan massacre.

India closely followed Iran with nine confirmed instances, mainly during various protest events.

The Surfshark report intriguingly mentions two more instances of internet shutdowns in ‘Jammu and Kashmir,’ reportedly ordered by the Indian government. When included in India’s count, the total number of internet shutdowns in the country rises to 11 during the six-month period.

More than two-thirds of the new disruptions, totaling 30, were triggered by public dissent over social and political issues. This study emphasizes the internet’s crucial role as the primary platform for exchanging vital information during episodes of civil unrest.

