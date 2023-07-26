Photo Editor: New AI Tool Offers Effortless Editing with a Single Click

Generative AI tools reduce reliance on traditional editing software like Photoshop.

DragGAN by Google and Max Planck allows easy and realistic photo editing through point dragging.

Experts in the field of artificial intelligence have highlighted that the advent of innovative AI tools utilizing generative artificial intelligence has diminished the importance of conventional editing software, such as Photoshop.

Advertisement

Among these pioneering AI tools is DragGAN, a collaborative effort between Google and the Max Planck Institute of Informatics. Unlike traditional editing software, DragGAN enables users to effortlessly modify and edit photos, even without prior editing experience. By simply dragging points on the image, users can make changes to various parts while ensuring a realistic appearance. Impressively, the tool can even generate new details, such as revealing the teeth inside a lion’s mouth.

Another noteworthy AI feature is Stability AI’s upscaler, which allows users to enhance the resolution of images without any loss of quality. While Adobe’s Photoshop is also working on integrating generative AI models, these new AI tools have already surpassed the functionalities of Photoshop, offering users more advanced and sophisticated editing capabilities.

Also Read Moon Soccer: Scientists Unveil Exciting Vision for Matches in Space by 2035 Soccer match on the moon possible by 2035 with distinct differences. Format:...