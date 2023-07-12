Pigeon Keeps Christmas Tree Standing in Town Until June

Beverley, a town in East Yorkshire, has an unusual reason for keeping its Christmas tree up long after the festive season. A wood pigeon has made a nest in the tree, and according to the Wildlife and Countryside Act 1981, it is illegal to disturb or destroy the nest of a wild bird while it is in use. Consequently, the town council has decided to let the tree stand until the pigeon chooses to leave on its own.

The tree, complete with its lights (turned off so as not to disturb the bird), has become a local attraction, although its needles have turned brown and it shows signs of wear and tear. Councillor Denis Healy emphasized the council’s commitment to biodiversity and green issues, expressing their unwillingness to remove the bird even if it were legal to do so.

Wildlife experts predict that the pigeon will likely vacate the nest in July, once the breeding season concludes. In the meantime, the council has put up notices to inform curious onlookers about the situation.

The town’s unique predicament serves as a reminder of the importance of respecting and preserving wildlife, even if it means keeping a Christmas tree up for longer than expected.

