Popular apps that drain your phone’s battery have been revealed

Some apps can drain a phone’s battery and shorten its lifespan.

To save battery life, it is advised to disable these battery-draining apps.

Popular apps frequently run in the background, unknowingly draining battery power.

A report suggests that certain apps, including streaming services, gaming apps, and social media apps, can significantly drain a smartphone’s battery, leading to shorter battery life. To preserve battery life, it is recommended to turn off these apps if they are causing rapid battery drain.

It is worth noting that despite their popularity and widespread use, these apps often operate in the background, consuming battery power without the user’s awareness. Here are some examples of these highly popular apps: [Please note that specific examples were not provided in the original prompt.]

Social media apps like Facebook, Messenger, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok, and Snapchat drain the battery at a very high rate.

Streaming apps like Spotify, YouTube, Netflix are also a major battery consumer.

Amazon also quickly drains the battery.

Other apps which use up the battery are ride-sharing apps like Uber, InDrive, and others.

PayPal, Yelp, Airbnb, are some other names in the list.

The battery drain caused by these apps can be attributed to their need for access to various device features such as location, microphone, camera, and contacts. To safeguard your device from these battery-draining apps, it is advisable to disable their access to location, microphone, and camera permissions. Additionally, ensuring that these apps are not running in the background can help conserve battery life.

