Porsche’s Manthey Kit takes 718 Cayman GT4 RS to new heights

Porsche enthusiasts have reason to celebrate as the renowned automaker has unveiled an exciting enhancement for the exceptional 718 Cayman GT4 RS.

The newly announced Manthey Kit is set to deliver awe-inspiring performance, slashing the sportscar’s lap time at the Nürburgring down to a mere 7 minutes and 3.121 seconds, thanks to the skilled hands of Porsche driver Jörg Bergmeister.

Developed in collaboration with Porsche’s motorsport partner, Manthey, the track-focused upgrades included in the kit are fully road-legal.

They feature an entirely new carbon underbody with diffusers, front air curtains, and flaps. The rear wing, widened by 85mm, boasts a redesigned wing blade and larger endplates, effectively increasing the GT4 RS’s downforce.

To handle the amplified aerodynamic forces, the rear engine cover and aerodiscs on the rear wheels have been reinforced with carbon weave finishes.

The suspension has received an upgrade as well, with the addition of four-stage adjustable coil overs in an ‘inverted’ setup. The front spring rates have been boosted by 20 percent to accommodate the increased downforce.

The braking system has not been overlooked either, with reinforced brake lines for precise pressure control and specially designed racing pads that offer consistent friction across a wide temperature range.

Enthusiasts seeking even greater downforce can opt for an extended CFRP rear spoiler attachment and wheel arch vents, further enhancing the car’s aerodynamic performance.

Although pricing details have not been disclosed yet, the Manthey Kit will be available worldwide. Porsche aficionados who pilot the GT4 RS can undoubtedly anticipate an exhilarating experience with this remarkable package.