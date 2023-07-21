PTA denies immediate launch of new SIM card biometric system

PTA rules out the immediate implementation of an iris biometric system for SIM registration.

NADRA will gather users’ iris data for SIM registration through the iris biometric system.

Discussions among PTA, NADRA, and mobile operators for a new biometric system for SIM issuance.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has ruled out the immediate implementation of an iris biometric system for SIM registration.

As per PTA, they are not currently considering any proposal related to the iris biometric system for SIM registration. The reason cited is that the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) has not approached PTA regarding this matter.

PTA officials informed ProPakistani that NADRA needs to gather users’ iris data prior to commencing mobile SIM registration through the Iris biometric system. This collected data will then be used for matching during the SIM registration and verification process.

Given Pakistan’s population of approximately 250 million, implementing the eye biometric authentication system would require NADRA to deploy millions of machines throughout the country, and this process will certainly take some time.

According to PTA officials, the introduction of an iris biometric system for mobile SIM registration depends on NADRA. As of now, PTA has not entered into any agreement with NADRA for this system. However, PTA and NADRA jointly began issuing SIM cards using the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS) in December 2022.

NADRA and mobile phone operators signed an agreement for the Multi-Finger Biometric Verification System (MBVS) to strengthen the registration of mobile SIMs. This system has significant potential to combat fake SIM issuance and deter fraudsters effectively.

The officials mentioned that implementing the Iris biometric system for SIM registration can enhance anti-forgery measures, and PTA has no objections to this system. Both institutions will engage in discussions for SIM issuance through the new biometric system, and mobile phone operators will also be consulted in this matter.

If all parties agree on the system’s launch, PTA, NADRA, and mobile phone operators will sign an agreement. However, it is premature to make any definitive statements until the entire process is completed.

NADRA has recently introduced a new biometric authentication system called “Iris” that uses the eyes for verification.

According to NADRA, the likelihood of error in iris recognition is extremely low because the iris, the area around the pupil, remains unchanged throughout a person’s life. They assert that a scan conducted at a young age can serve as a permanent form of identification.

