PTA enables tax-free registration of mobile phones for 120 days

The PTA launches the Temporary Mobile Registration System (TMRS) for overseas Pakistanis and foreign visitors.

The Prime Minister emphasizes excellent connectivity services for visitors to Pakistan. Today, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif officially launched the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority's Temporary Mobile Registration System in a significant ceremony.

The purpose of this initiative is to assist overseas Pakistanis and foreign visitors in Pakistan by enabling them to register and use their personal mobile phones for a duration of up to 120 days after their arrival, exempt from duties and taxes.

The Temporary Mobile Registration System has been developed in collaboration with the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MoITT), the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA). Visitors can utilize this facility for each visit they make to Pakistan.

Users can apply online by visiting PTA’s official website.

During his address, the Prime Minister stressed the government’s dedication to offering excellent connectivity services to all visitors, ensuring their ability to remain connected throughout their stay in Pakistan.

During the launch ceremony, the Federal Minister for IT and Telecom, Syed Amin Ul Haq, stated:

“We are dedicatedly working to provide smooth ICT services across Pakistan and pledge to ensure and extend connectivity with ease and comfort to all those overseas Pakistanis and foreign nationals who are visiting Pakistan.”

During this event, Chairman PTA Major General (R) Hafeez Ur Rehman expressed his appreciation to the stakeholders, which included the Ministry of IT and Telecom (MoIT), the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), and the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), for their invaluable support.

He further mentioned that the PTA has taken various consumer-focused initiatives and regulatory actions to guarantee the delivery of top-notch ICT services throughout the country.