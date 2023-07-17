PTA Taxes on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max in Pakistan

- The demand for iPhones in Pakistan is increasing, leading to higher prices.
The demand for iPhones in Pakistan is experiencing a significant surge, resulting in elevated prices for Apple devices. This trend also affects older generation models like the iPhone 12, which are now becoming more expensive due to high demand.
Apple phones are becoming increasingly popular in the modern world, and with a substantial influx of these devices, their prices have been impacted, leading to a significant increase in cost for several models.
Pakistani authorities have implemented a range of taxes on imported mobile phones, including Customs Duty, Regulatory Duty, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty. The specific taxes imposed on iPhones vary depending on the model and specifications of the device.
The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has recently updated the tax values for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Plus, and Pro Max in the country.
iPhone 12 Tax PTA Approval
iPhone 12 Tax With Passport
|Models
|Tax on Passport
|iPhone 12
|Rs113,665
|iPhone 12 mini
|Rs101,525
|iPhone 12 Pro
|Rs129,823
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|Rs134,825
iPhone 12 Tax With CNIC
|Apple Device Model
|Tax on CNIC
|iPhone 12
|Rs137,682
|iPhone 12 mini
|Rs124,328
|iPhone 12 Pro
|Rs155,455
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|Rs160,958
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
