PTA Taxes on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max in Pakistan

Articles
The demand for iPhones in Pakistan is experiencing a significant surge, resulting in elevated prices for Apple devices. This trend also affects older generation models like the iPhone 12, which are now becoming more expensive due to high demand.

Apple phones are becoming increasingly popular in the modern world, and with a substantial influx of these devices, their prices have been impacted, leading to a significant increase in cost for several models.

Pakistani authorities have implemented a range of taxes on imported mobile phones, including Customs Duty, Regulatory Duty, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty. The specific taxes imposed on iPhones vary depending on the model and specifications of the device.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has recently updated the tax values for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Plus, and Pro Max in the country.

iPhone 12 Tax PTA Approval

iPhone 12 Tax With Passport

ModelsTax on Passport
iPhone 12Rs113,665
iPhone 12 miniRs101,525
iPhone 12 ProRs129,823
iPhone 12 Pro MaxRs134,825
iPhone 12 Tax With CNIC

Apple Device ModelTax on CNIC
iPhone 12Rs137,682
iPhone 12 miniRs124,328
iPhone 12 ProRs155,455
iPhone 12 Pro MaxRs160,958

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

