PTA Taxes on iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro Max in Pakistan

The demand for iPhones in Pakistan is experiencing a significant surge, resulting in elevated prices for Apple devices. This trend also affects older generation models like the iPhone 12, which are now becoming more expensive due to high demand.

Apple phones are becoming increasingly popular in the modern world, and with a substantial influx of these devices, their prices have been impacted, leading to a significant increase in cost for several models.

Pakistani authorities have implemented a range of taxes on imported mobile phones, including Customs Duty, Regulatory Duty, Sales Tax, and Federal Excise Duty. The specific taxes imposed on iPhones vary depending on the model and specifications of the device.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) has recently updated the tax values for the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Plus, and Pro Max in the country.

iPhone 12 Tax PTA Approval

iPhone 12 Tax With Passport

Models Tax on Passport iPhone 12 Rs113,665 iPhone 12 mini Rs101,525 iPhone 12 Pro Rs129,823 iPhone 12 Pro Max Rs134,825

iPhone 12 Tax With CNIC

Apple Device Model Tax on CNIC iPhone 12 Rs137,682 iPhone 12 mini Rs124,328 iPhone 12 Pro Rs155,455 iPhone 12 Pro Max Rs160,958

