Realme 10 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Realme C33 price in Pakistan & Special Features
Realme C33 is easily available for purchase at an affordable price with...
The Realme 10 Pro is now available on the market with great features and specs.
The phone has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
It comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.
The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. A microSD card can be used to increase storage.
The Realme 10 Pro features a two-camera setup on the rear.
The smartphone is powered by 5000 mAh and supports 33 W rapid charging.
Realme 10 Pro price in Pakistan
Realme 10 Pro price in Pakistan is ₨ 65,999/-
Realme 10 Pro specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 4.0
|Dimensions
|163.7 x 74.2 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Starlight
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 660 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 619
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.72 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~392 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, 600 nits (typ), 680 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.67″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, 25mm (wide), Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W wired, 50% in 29 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.