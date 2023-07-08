Realme 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

The Realme 10 Pro is currently available on the market with impressive features and specs.

The device has a 6.72-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G chipset and a 2.2 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. A microSD card can be used to increase storage.

The Realme 10 Pro features a dual-camera setup on the rear, with a 108 MP primary sensor and a 2 MP depth sensor with an LED flash. The front-facing camera is 16 MP and is used for selfies and video chats.

The gadget’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh and supports 33 W rapid charging.

Realme 10 Pro price in Pakistan

Realme 10 Pro price in Pakistan is ₨ 65,999/-

Realme 10 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Realme UI 4.0 Dimensions 163.7 x 74.2 x 8.1 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Starlight Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 660 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 660 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6375 Snapdragon 695 5G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 619 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.72 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~392 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, 600 nits (typ), 680 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 108 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), 1/1.67″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, 25mm (wide), Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W wired, 50% in 29 min (advertised)

