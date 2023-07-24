Realme 11 (4G) is set to launch on July 31

The Realme 11 (4G) will be launched in Vietnam on July 31st.

The Realme 11 series, which was announced in May with three entries, will soon have a fourth version launching in Vietnam. The Realme 11 (4G) is set to make its global debut in Vietnam on July 31 at 5:30 PM local time, and it will be available in at least two colors: black and gold.

The upcoming Realme 11 will feature a powerful 108 MP main camera on the back. Previous listings on Vietnamese retailers revealed that the phone will be powered by a Helio G99 chipset, accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device will also sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a smooth 90 Hz refresh rate. In terms of battery capacity, it will boast a substantial 5,000 mAh battery and support rapid 67W fast charging technology.

The upcoming Realme 11 (4G) will be a successor to last year’s Realme 10, which featured a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Helio G99 chipset, and a 50MP main camera.

