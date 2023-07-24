Realme 11 (4G) is set to launch on July 31

Advertisement
  • The Realme 11 (4G) will be launched in Vietnam on July 31st.
  • The phone will be available in black and gold.
  • The Realme 11 (4G) is a successor to the Realme 10.
The Realme 11 series, which was announced in May with three entries, will soon have a fourth version launching in Vietnam. The Realme 11 (4G) is set to make its global debut in Vietnam on July 31 at 5:30 PM local time, and it will be available in at least two colors: black and gold.

The upcoming Realme 11 will feature a powerful 108 MP main camera on the back. Previous listings on Vietnamese retailers revealed that the phone will be powered by a Helio G99 chipset, accompanied by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device will also sport a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a smooth 90 Hz refresh rate. In terms of battery capacity, it will boast a substantial 5,000 mAh battery and support rapid 67W fast charging technology.

The upcoming Realme 11 (4G) will be a successor to last year’s Realme 10, which featured a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a Helio G99 chipset, and a 50MP main camera.

