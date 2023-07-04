Realme 9i Price In Pakistan And Features

Realme 9i has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.

It is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The display on the Realme 9i is a 6.6-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and a pixel density of 400 pixels per inch.

On the back, the Realme 9i has a triple-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. A front-facing 16-megapixel camera is used for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support and runs Realme UI 2.0 on Android 11 OS.

Realme 9i price in Pakistan

Realme 9i price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-

Realme 9i specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Realme UI 2.0 Dimensions 164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI) Protection Dragontrail Pro Glass Extra Features 90Hz, 480 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.1, (wide), 1/3.0, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 100% in 70 min (advertised)

