Realme 9i Price In Pakistan And Features

- Realme 9i has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.
- It is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset.
- The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Realme 9i is now available for sale on the market. It is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.
The display on the Realme 9i is a 6.6-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and a pixel density of 400 pixels per inch.
On the back, the Realme 9i has a triple-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. A front-facing 16-megapixel camera is used for selfies and video calls.
The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support and runs Realme UI 2.0 on Android 11 OS.
Realme 9i price in Pakistan
Realme 9i price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-
Realme 9i specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 2.0
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Protection
|Dragontrail Pro Glass
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 480 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.1, (wide), 1/3.0, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 70 min (advertised)
Disclaimer: 'We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.'
