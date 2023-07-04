Realme 9i Price In Pakistan And Features

  • Realme 9i has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen.
  • It is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Realme 9i is now available for sale on the market. It is equipped with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) chipset, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of internal storage.

The display on the Realme 9i is a 6.6-inch IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and a pixel density of 400 pixels per inch.

On the back, the Realme 9i has a triple-camera setup with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. A front-facing 16-megapixel camera is used for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support and runs Realme UI 2.0 on Android 11 OS.

Realme 9i price in Pakistan

Realme 9i price in Pakistan is Rs. 64,999/-

Realme 9i specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIRealme UI 2.0
Dimensions164.4 x 75.7 x 8.4 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI)
ProtectionDragontrail Pro Glass
Extra Features90Hz, 480 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.1, (wide), 1/3.0, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 70 min (advertised)

Disclaimer: ‘We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.’

