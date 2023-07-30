Advertisement
Realme C21 price in Pakistan July 2023

  • The Realme C21 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ display.
  • The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.
  • The device includes 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.
Realme, the popular smartphone brand, has introduced its latest offering, the Realme C21, in the vibrant Pakistani market. Packed with impressive features and an attractive price tag, the Realme C21 is set to appeal to budget-conscious consumers seeking a reliable smartphone.

The Realme C21 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels that offers vibrant colors and sharp visuals. Whether you’re streaming videos, browsing the web, or gaming, the Realme C21’s display ensures an immersive and enjoyable experience.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm) octa-core processor, providing efficient performance for daily tasks and applications. With 3 GB of RAM, the smartphone ensures smooth multitasking, allowing users to switch between apps seamlessly.

The Realme C21 has a powerful dual-camera setup, featuring a 13-megapixel primary camera that captures stunning images with vivid details.

The device features 32 GB of built-in storage, which can be increased via a microSD card. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which offers great battery backup on a single charge.

Realme C21 price in Pakistan

Realme C21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999.

Realme C21 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIRealme UI 1.0
Dimensions165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCross Black, Cross Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.3Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W, Reverse charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

