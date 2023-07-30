Realme C21 price in Pakistan July 2023

Nokia 105 price in Pakistan July 2023
Realme, the popular smartphone brand, has introduced its latest offering, the Realme C21, in the vibrant Pakistani market. Packed with impressive features and an attractive price tag, the Realme C21 is set to appeal to budget-conscious consumers seeking a reliable smartphone.
The Realme C21 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels that offers vibrant colors and sharp visuals. Whether you’re streaming videos, browsing the web, or gaming, the Realme C21’s display ensures an immersive and enjoyable experience.
The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm) octa-core processor, providing efficient performance for daily tasks and applications. With 3 GB of RAM, the smartphone ensures smooth multitasking, allowing users to switch between apps seamlessly.
The Realme C21 has a powerful dual-camera setup, featuring a 13-megapixel primary camera that captures stunning images with vivid details.
The device features 32 GB of built-in storage, which can be increased via a microSD card. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which offers great battery backup on a single charge.
Realme C21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999.
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 1.0
|Dimensions
|165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cross Black, Cross Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W, Reverse charging
