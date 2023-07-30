Realme C21 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Realme C21 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD HD+ display.

The smartphone has a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset.

The device includes 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of storage.

Realme, the popular smartphone brand, has introduced its latest offering, the Realme C21, in the vibrant Pakistani market. Packed with impressive features and an attractive price tag, the Realme C21 is set to appeal to budget-conscious consumers seeking a reliable smartphone.

The Realme C21 features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels that offers vibrant colors and sharp visuals. Whether you’re streaming videos, browsing the web, or gaming, the Realme C21’s display ensures an immersive and enjoyable experience.

The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek MT6765G Helio G35 (12 nm) octa-core processor, providing efficient performance for daily tasks and applications. With 3 GB of RAM, the smartphone ensures smooth multitasking, allowing users to switch between apps seamlessly.

The Realme C21 has a powerful dual-camera setup, featuring a 13-megapixel primary camera that captures stunning images with vivid details.

The device features 32 GB of built-in storage, which can be increased via a microSD card. A 5000 mAh, non-removable battery powers the smartphone, which offers great battery backup on a single charge.

Realme C21 price in Pakistan

Realme C21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999.

Realme C21 specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI Realme UI 1.0 Dimensions 165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cross Black, Cross Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.3Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm ) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W, Reverse charging

