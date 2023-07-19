Realme C21 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Realme C21 smartphone is easily available for purchase on the market at an affordable price.

The phone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

It comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The device’s operating system is Android 10.0.

The Realme C21 features a triple-camera setup on the back, including a 13 MP main camera, a 2-MP macro camera, and a 2-MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera is 5 MP and can take selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is powered by a 5,000 mAh and supports fast charging at 10 W.

Realme C21 price in Pakistan

Realme C21 price in Pakistan is ₨ 35,999/-

Realme C21 specifications

Build OS Android 10.0 OS UI Realme UI 1.0 Dimensions 165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Cross Black, Cross Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.3Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W, Reverse charging

