Realme C21 price in Pakistan July 2023

Realme C35 price in Pakistan July 2023
The Realme C21 smartphone is easily available for purchase on the market at an affordable price.
The phone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
It comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor.
The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The device’s operating system is Android 10.0.
The Realme C21 features a triple-camera setup on the back, including a 13 MP main camera, a 2-MP macro camera, and a 2-MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera is 5 MP and can take selfies and video calls.
The smartphone is powered by a 5,000 mAh and supports fast charging at 10 W.
Realme C21 price in Pakistan
Realme C21 price in Pakistan is ₨ 35,999/-
Realme C21 specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 10.0 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 1.0
|Dimensions
|165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Cross Black, Cross Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.3Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Memory
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W, Reverse charging
