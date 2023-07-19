Advertisement
Realme C21 price in Pakistan July 2023

Realme C21

The Realme C21 smartphone is easily available for purchase on the market at an affordable price.

The phone has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

It comes with a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset and a 2.3 GHz octa-core processor.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage. The device’s operating system is Android 10.0.

The Realme C21 features a triple-camera setup on the back, including a 13 MP main camera, a 2-MP macro camera, and a 2-MP depth sensor. The front-facing camera is 5 MP and can take selfies and video calls.

The smartphone is powered by a 5,000 mAh and supports fast charging at 10 W.

Realme C21 price in Pakistan

Realme C21 price in Pakistan is ₨ 35,999/-

Realme C21 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIRealme UI 1.0
Dimensions165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCross Black, Cross Blue
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.3Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 26mm (wide), 1/3.06″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W, Reverse charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

