Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Realme C25s price in Pakistan & Special Features

Realme C25s price in Pakistan & Special Features

Articles
Advertisement
Realme C25s price in Pakistan & Special Features

Realme C25s price in Pakistan & Special Features

Advertisement
  • Realme C25s is a smartphone currently available in the market.
  • It features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
  • It is powered by a large 6,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.
Advertisement

The Realme C25s is currently available on the market. It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen with a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution.

The phone has a 4GB RAM, 128GB internal storage, and a MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

A 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor are all part of the rear camera setup.

The phone runs Realme UI 2.0 on Android 11 Operating System and has a 6,000mAh battery with 18W quick charging.

Realme C25s price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Realme C25s price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-

Realme C25s detailed specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIRealme UI 2.0
Dimensions164.5 x 75.9 x 9.6mm
Weight209 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsWater Blue, Water Gray
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features480 nits (typ), 570 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2MP B&W lens f/2.4 + 2MP (Macro Lens), f/2.4, 3P Lens, LED Flash
FeaturesBeauty, Filter, HDR, Panoramic View, Portrait, Timelapse, Slo-mo, NightScape, Expert, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, Beauty, Filter, HDR, Panoramic view, Portrait, Timelapse, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264/FLAC player, MP3/eAAC+/WAV player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W quick charge (9V/2A, inbox), Reverse charging

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan & special features

The phone is available smartphone with a 6.6-inch PLS TFT display and...

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story