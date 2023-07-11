Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Realme C33 price in Pakistan & Special Features

Realme C33 price in Pakistan & Special Features

Articles
Advertisement
Realme C33 price in Pakistan & Special Features

Realme C33 price in Pakistan & Special Features

Advertisement
  • Equipped with Unisoc Tiger T612 chipset and 1.8 GHz octa-core processor.
  • Runs on Android 12 OS, offering a smooth user experience.
  • Features 4 GB RAM, 128 GB storage, dual-camera setup, and a powerful 5000 mAh battery.
Advertisement

Realme C33 is easily available for purchase at an affordable price with great features. The device has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

It comes with a Unisoc Tiger T612 chipset and a 1.8 GHz octa-core processor. The phone runs on the Android 12 operating system. The Realme C33 features a dual-camera setup on the rear.

The smartphone has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 10 W.

Realme C33 price in Pakistan

Realme C33 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-

Advertisement

Realme C33 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIRealme UI S
Dimensions164.2 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
Weight187 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSandy Gold, Aqua Blue, Night Sea
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A55)
ChipsetUnisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MP2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 0.3 MP, f/2.8, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

Also Read

Realme C3 price in Pakistan & features
Realme C3 price in Pakistan & features

Realme C3 has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen. Water-drop notch bezel-less display....

Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

More Latest News
Popular from Pakistan

Popular from Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment

Entertainment

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story