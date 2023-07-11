Realme C33 price in Pakistan & Special Features

Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specification
Realme C33 is easily available for purchase at an affordable price with great features. The device has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
It comes with a Unisoc Tiger T612 chipset and a 1.8 GHz octa-core processor. The phone runs on the Android 12 operating system. The Realme C33 features a dual-camera setup on the rear.
The smartphone has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 10 W.
Realme C33 price in Pakistan
Realme C33 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-
Realme C33 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Realme UI S
|Dimensions
|164.2 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|187 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Sandy Gold, Aqua Blue, Night Sea
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A55)
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MP2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 0.3 MP, f/2.8, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
