Realme C33 price in Pakistan & Special Features

  • The phone is low-cost smartphone option.
  • It is powered by Unisoc Tiger T612 chipset (12 nm).
  • The phone comes with 5000 mAh battery capacity.
The Realme C33 is now available for purchase. A new phone has been added to the C-series lineup by the smartphone manufacturer.

The new handset, dubbed the Realme C33, will be a low-cost smartphone.

The phone will be powered by the Unisoc Tiger T612, one of the most current smartphone chipsets on the market (12 nm).

The Realme C33 phone is powered by an Octa-Core 1.8 GHz processor. The phone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh.

The new Realme C33 smartphone features a 6.5-inch full-HD screen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.

Realme C33 price in Pakistan

The Realme C33 price in Pakistan is Rs. 25,999/-

Realme C33 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIRealme UI S
Dimensions164.2 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm
Weight187 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSandy Gold, Aqua Blue, Night Sea
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A55)
ChipsetUnisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G52 MP2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in32/64/128GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 0.3 MP, f/2.8, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

