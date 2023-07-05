Realme C33 price in Pakistan & specifications

Realme C33 is easily available for purchase at an affordable price with great features.

The device has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

It comes with a Unisoc Tiger T612 chipset and a 1.8 GHz octa-core processor. The phone runs on the Android 12 operating system.

The Realme C33 features a dual-camera setup on the rear.

The smartphone has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery that supports fast charging at 10 W.

Realme C33 price in Pakistan

Realme C33 price in Pakistan is Rs. 54,999/-

Realme C33 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Realme UI S Dimensions 164.2 x 75.7 x 8.3 mm Weight 187 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Sandy Gold, Aqua Blue, Night Sea Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa core (2 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex A55) Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MP2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 0.3 MP, f/2.8, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), 1/5.0″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

