Realme C35 price in Pakistan July 2023

Realme C21 price in Pakistan July 2023
The Realme C21 smartphone is easily available for purchase on the market...
The Realme C35 is easily available for purchase on the market with impressive features.
The smartphone has a Unisoc Tiger T616 chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. The phone has a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU.
The device has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The display is protected by panda glass.
The Realme C35 features a triple-camera setup on the back.
It comes with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage capacity, and it has triple cameras on the back.
The gadget is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with fast charging support at 18 W.
Realme C35 price in Pakistan
Realme C35 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-
Realme C35 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 2.0
|Dimensions
|164.4 x 75.6 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|189 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Glowing Green, Glowing Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Unisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MP1
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Protection
|Panda Glass
|Extra Features
|480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 0.3 MP, f/2.8, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Burst, Filter, Time lapse, Pro, Panorama, Macro, Night, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.