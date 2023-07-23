Realme C35 price in Pakistan July 2023

The Realme C35 is available for purchase on the market at a reasonable price. The device has impressive features and specs. The phone is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T616 chipset and a 2.0 GHz octa-core processor. The phone has a Mali-G57 MP1 GPU.

It comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 pixels. The display is protected by panda glass.

The Realme C35 features a triple-camera setup on the back. The gadget includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage capacity, and it has triple cameras on the back. The Realme C35 battery capacity is 5000 mAh with fast charging support at 18 W.

Realme C35 price in Pakistan

Realme C35 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Advertisement

Realme C35 specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI Realme UI 2.0 Dimensions 164.4 x 75.6 x 8.1 mm Weight 189 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Glowing Green, Glowing Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Unisoc Tiger T616 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MP1 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~400 PPI) Protection Panda Glass Extra Features 480 nits (typ), 600 nits (HBM) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 0.3 MP, f/2.8, (depth), LED Flash Features Burst, Filter, Time lapse, Pro, Panorama, Macro, Night, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), 1/4.0 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic back, Plastic frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W

Advertisement

Also Read Huawei Nova 9 price in Pakistan & Special Features Huawei Nova 9 is a high-end smartphone with powerful features. It boasts...