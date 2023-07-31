Realme C51 price in Pakistan & detailed

The Realme C51 has a 6.7-inch PLS LCD display.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

It comes with a Unisoc Tiger T612 chipset.

Advertisement

Realme recently introduced the C51 series, presenting affordable smartphones equipped with robust 4G capabilities, designed for users in search of reasonably priced.

The smartphone has a Unisoc Tiger T612 chipset and a 1.8 GHz octa-core processor.

The Realme C51 has a 6.7-inch PLS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. The display is covered by Panda Glass and has a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The phone includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage space.

The Realme C51 offers an enhanced photography experience with its dual camera setup featuring 50 MP and 2 MP sensors. Additionally, it comes with an 8 MP front-facing camera for selfies.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery with support fast charging at 33 W.

Advertisement

Also Read Realme Narzo 60 price in Pakistan & specs 6.43-inch super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with 1080 x 2412 pixels and 90...

Realme C51 price in Pakistan

Realme C51 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 31,999/-

Realme C51 specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS Dimensions 7.99 thickness Weight 186 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Mint Green, Carbon Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU 1.8 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Unisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.7 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~390 PPI) Protection Panda Glass Extra Features 90Hz, 600 nits MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 2TB) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

Advertisement