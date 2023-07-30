Realme C51 price in Pakistan & features

HONOR X6a Price in Pakistan and Specs
Xiaomi is preparing to release a new phone called the Mi 11 Ultra, which is an updated version of the Mi 11 launched last year. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, which is available soon on the market.
The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset and a 2.84 GHz octa-core processor. The device has an Adreno 660 GPU. The phone includes 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage space.
The Mi 11 Ultra has a 6.81-inch Super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1440 x 3200 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120 Hz. The display is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The gadget has a 5000 mAh battery capacity with fast charging support at 67 W.
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in Pakistan
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be ₨ 149,999/-
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12.5
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 74.6 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|234 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Ceramic White, Ceramic Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.81 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 Pixels (~515 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|120Hz, Dolby Vision
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/1.12″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 48 MP, f/4.1, 120mm (periscope telephoto), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 48 MP, f/2.2, 12mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, 1.1 inches AMOLED selfie display, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS, HDR10+ rec.)
|Front
|20 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), 1/3.4″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + tri-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio (Tuned by Harman Kardon), Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Ceramic back, Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 67W, 100% in 36 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 67W, 100% in 39 min (advertised), Reverse wireless charging 10W, Quick Charge 4+, Power Delivery 3.0
