Realme C51 price in Pakistan & specifications

Realme C51

Realme has launched the C51 series, which offers budget-friendly smartphones with powerful 4G capabilities, catering to users seeking reasonable prices.

The Realme C51 is powered by a Unisoc Tiger T612 processor and a 1.8 GHz octa-core processor.

It comes with a 6.7-inch PLS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2460 pixels. The display is covered by Panda Glass and has a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

The phone includes 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage space.

The Realme C51 offers an enhanced photography experience with its dual camera setup featuring 50 MP and 2 MP sensors. Additionally, it comes with an 8 MP front-facing camera for selfies.

The gadget has a 5000 mAh battery capacity with 33 W fast charging support.

Realme C51 price in Pakistan

Realme C51 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 31,999/-

Realme C51 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
Dimensions7.99 thickness
Weight186 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMint Green, Carbon Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU1.8 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetUnisoc Tiger T612 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.7 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~390 PPI)
ProtectionPanda Glass
Extra Features90Hz, 600 nits
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 2TB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/11.5 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic frame, plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

