Realme has just unveiled its latest budget-friendly smartphone, the C51, in Taiwan. Despite its affordable price, this new model boasts several impressive specifications that make it a promising option for budget-conscious consumers.

The Realme C51 boasts a generous 6.7-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and an impressive 90Hz refresh rate. The screen also offers a 180Hz touch sampling rate and peak brightness of up to 560 nits, ensuring a smooth and vibrant visual experience.

Under the hood, the Realme C51 is powered by the UNISOC T612 SoC, the same chipset found in its counterpart, the Realme C53. Both models share similar designs and specifications, with a dual-camera setup on the back.

However, the C51 features a 50 MP primary shooter, while the C53 flaunts a higher-resolution 108-megapixel sensor. On the front, the device houses an 8 MP selfie camera.

The device has 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of built-in storage, expandable up to 2TB via a MicroSD card slot, users have ample space for their apps, photos, and media.

Additionally, the Realme C51 packs a large 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Available in Mint Green and Carbon Black color options, the Realme C51 is competitively priced at NT$ 3,990 (approximately 127 US Dollars) for the 4GB + 64GB variant. Taiwanese consumers can purchase the phone starting from July 25th, 2023.

