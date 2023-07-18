Realme C53 to launch tomorrow with 108MP Camera

Realme introduced the C53 in Malaysia back in May, equipped with a 50 MP primary camera. However, the company has now announced that a new Realme C53 will be launched officially on July 19, featuring an upgraded 108 MP primary camera.

Realme is promoting the new C53 as the “First and only 108 MP ultra-clear camera in the segment.” Furthermore, the company’s shared image indicates that gold will be one of the color choices available for the device.

The image also confirms the inclusion of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the 108 MP model. Additionally, it is evident from the picture that the rear cameras and flash are not arranged in a squircle-shaped camera island, unlike the 50MP model.

Realme’s official shared a teaser on Twitter, confirming that the new C53 will feature a waterdrop notch display similar to the 50MP version. However, it is still uncertain whether the rest of the specifications will be shared with the 50MP model.

The Realme C53, featuring a 50MP camera, is constructed with a 6.74-inch 90Hz Full HD+ LCD display. It is powered by the Unisoc Tiger T612 SoC, accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device runs on Realme UI T, based on Android 13, and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 33W via a USB-C port.

Realme c53 Specs (Tipped)

The upcoming smartphone will have a large 6.74-inch screen made of IPS LCD. The screen will be smooth with a refresh rate of 90 Hz and will be quite bright with a peak brightness of 560 nits. Inside, the smartphone will be powered by a Unisoc T612 SoC processor and a Mali-G57 GPU for graphics. It will come with up to 6 GB of RAM and can have expandable storage of up to 2TB.

The phone will have a strong 5,000 mAh battery and support fast charging at 18W. It will run on Realme UI 4.0, which is based on Android 13.