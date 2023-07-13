Advertisement
Realme C53 to launch with 108MP camera on July 19

  • Realme introduced the C53 in Malaysia with a 50 MP primary camera, and a new version to launch globally.
  • The new C53 is being marketed as the “First and only 108 MP ultra-clear camera in the segment.”
  • The C53 also includes an 8MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.
Realme introduced the C53 in Malaysia back in May, equipped with a 50 MP primary camera. However, the company has now announced that a new Realme C53 will be launched in India on July 19, featuring an upgraded 108 MP primary camera.

Realme is promoting the new C53 as the “First and only 108 MP ultra-clear camera in the segment.” Furthermore, the company’s shared image indicates that gold will be one of the color choices available for the device in India.

The image also confirms the inclusion of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the 108 MP model. Additionally, it is evident from the picture that the rear cameras and flash are not arranged in a squircle-shaped camera island, unlike the 50MP model.

Realme’s Indian branch shared a teaser on Twitter, confirming that the new C53 will feature a waterdrop notch display similar to the 50MP version. However, it is still uncertain whether the rest of the specifications will be shared with the 50MP model.

The Realme C53, featuring a 50MP camera, is constructed with a 6.74-inch 90Hz Full HD+ LCD display. It is powered by the Unisoc Tiger T612 SoC, accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device runs on Realme UI T, based on Android 13, and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 33W via a USB-C port.

In addition to its notable specifications, the Realme C53 includes an 8MP front-facing camera dedicated to capturing selfies and facilitating video calls. Furthermore, the device retains the convenience of a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio connectivity.

