Realme C53 to launch with 108MP camera on July 19

Realme introduced the C53 in Malaysia with a 50 MP primary camera, and a new version to launch globally.

The new C53 is being marketed as the “First and only 108 MP ultra-clear camera in the segment.”

Realme introduced the C53 in Malaysia back in May, equipped with a 50 MP primary camera. However, the company has now announced that a new Realme C53 will be launched in India on July 19, featuring an upgraded 108 MP primary camera.

Realme is promoting the new C53 as the “First and only 108 MP ultra-clear camera in the segment.” Furthermore, the company’s shared image indicates that gold will be one of the color choices available for the device in India.

The image also confirms the inclusion of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner on the 108 MP model. Additionally, it is evident from the picture that the rear cameras and flash are not arranged in a squircle-shaped camera island, unlike the 50MP model.

Realme’s Indian branch shared a teaser on Twitter, confirming that the new C53 will feature a waterdrop notch display similar to the 50MP version. However, it is still uncertain whether the rest of the specifications will be shared with the 50MP model.

Are you excited to own the champion of the segment in its all-new avatar? Let's see if you can guess the price of this Champion #108MPChampionLikeNeverBefore #ChampionForEveryone pic.twitter.com/1wYNtXuJWF — realme (@realmeIndia) July 12, 2023

The Realme C53, featuring a 50MP camera, is constructed with a 6.74-inch 90Hz Full HD+ LCD display. It is powered by the Unisoc Tiger T612 SoC, accompanied by 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The device runs on Realme UI T, based on Android 13, and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 33W via a USB-C port.

Get ready to be blown away by The Champion! With its staggering 108MP camera, this smartphone is about to take the world by storm. Can you guess the device behind this incredible image?#108MPChampionLikeNeverBefore #ChampionForEveryone pic.twitter.com/FR5IUcj9pB — realme (@realmeIndia) July 11, 2023

In addition to its notable specifications, the Realme C53 includes an 8MP front-facing camera dedicated to capturing selfies and facilitating video calls. Furthermore, the device retains the convenience of a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio connectivity.