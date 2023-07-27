Realme GT5 name officially confirmed

Realme has confirmed the existence of the GT5, the successor to the GT3.

The GT5 will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

The GT5 is rumored to be a rebranded version of the GT Neo 6, which was released in China in April 2023.

Realme confirmed the existence of the GT5 as the successor to the GT3 at the China Joy 2023 exhibition. The rumors about the GT5 turned out to be true, as the company officially unveiled the GT5 moniker during the event after unveiling the GT3 in February.

Realme has officially confirmed that the GT5 will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. While further information about the GT5 series is awaited from the company, leakster OnLeaks suggests that the GT Neo 6 will be rebranded and marketed as the GT5, likely outside China. This aligns with the previous release pattern, as the Realme GT3 was a rebranded version of the GT Neo 5 240W, exclusively available in China.

Recently, two Realme smartphones with model numbers RMX3820 and RMX3823 received certification from TENAA. These are speculated to be the GT Neo 6 and GT Neo 6 Pro. According to TENAA, the two smartphones appear to be similar, but with variations in battery capacities and charging speeds. As for the GT5 Pro, whether it will be a rebranded version of the GT Neo 6 Pro or not is yet to be confirmed. Further details and official announcements from Realme are awaited to clarify these speculations.

