Realme Narzo 50 price in Pakistan July 2023

Realme Narzo 50 is currently available on the market with impressive features.
It comes with a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset and a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called the Mali-G57 MC2.
The Narzo 50 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
The smartphone includes 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of built-in storage.
The Realme Narzo 50 features a triple 50 MP camera on the rear and a 16 MP front-facing camera.
The device’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh, with fast charging support at 33 W.
Realme Narzo 50 price in Pakistan
Realme Narzo 50 price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-
Realme Narzo 50 specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Realme UI 2.0
|Dimensions
|164.1 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm
|Weight
|194 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Speed Blue, Speed Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, face detection, Touch to focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/120fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.1, (wide), 1/3.0
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W
