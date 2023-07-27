Advertisement
Realme Narzo 50 price in Pakistan & specification

Realme Narzo 50 is currently available on the market with impressive features. It comes with a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset and a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called the Mali-G57 MC2.

The Narzo 50 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The smartphone includes 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Realme Narzo 50 features a triple 50 MP camera on the rear and a 16 MP front-facing camera. The device’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh, with fast charging support at 33 W.

Realme Narzo 50 price in Pakistan

Realme Narzo 50 price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Realme Narzo 50 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIRealme UI 2.0
Dimensions164.1 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm
Weight194 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsSpeed Blue, Speed Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek Helio G96 (12 nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM, UFS 2.1
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, face detection, Touch to focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/120fps)
Front16 MP, f/2.1, (wide), 1/3.0
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W

To stay informed about current events, please like our Facebook page https://www.facebook.com/BOLUrduNews/. Follow us on Twitter https://twitter.com/bolnewsurdu01 and stay updated with the latest news. Subscribe to our YouTube channel https://bit.ly/3Tv8a3P to watch news from Pakistan and around the world.



