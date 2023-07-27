Realme Narzo 50 price in Pakistan & specification

Realme Narzo 50 is currently available on the market with impressive features. It comes with a MediaTek Helio G96 chipset and a 2.05 GHz octa-core processor. The phone’s GPU is called the Mali-G57 MC2.

The Narzo 50 has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2412 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

The smartphone includes 4 or 6 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of built-in storage.

The Realme Narzo 50 features a triple 50 MP camera on the rear and a 16 MP front-facing camera. The device’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh, with fast charging support at 33 W.

Advertisement Realme Narzo 50 price in Pakistan Realme Narzo 50 price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/- Realme Narzo 50 specifications BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI Realme UI 2.0 Dimensions 164.1 x 75.5 x 8.5 mm Weight 194 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Speed Blue, Speed Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.05 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek Helio G96 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2412 Pixels (~400 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz MEMORY Built-in 64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM, UFS 2.1 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.76″, PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, face detection, Touch to focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]/120fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.1, (wide), 1/3.0 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W