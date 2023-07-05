Realme Narzo 50i Price In Pakistan & Features

Realme Narzo 50i is now available on the market at a reasonable price with great features.

The device has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The Narzo 50i has a PowerVR GE8322 chipset and a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor.

The device includes 2 or 4 GB of RAM and 32 or 64 GB of built-in storage space.

The Realme Narzo 50i features an 8 MP camera for impressive photography. It also has a 5-megapixel front camera for capturing selfies and videos.

It runs on the Realme Go UI operating system, which is based on Android 11, and has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

Realme Narzo 50i price in Pakistan

Realme Narzo 50i price in Pakistan is Rs. 21,999/-

Realme Narzo 50i specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Realme Go UI Dimensions 165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm Weight 195 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Carbon Black, Mint Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 1.6 Ghz Octa Core GPU PowerVR GE8322 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Extra Features 400 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 32/64GB Built-in, 2/4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, face detection, Touch to focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v4.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Reverse charging

