Realme Narzo 50i Price In Pakistan & Features

Realme Narzo 50i is now available on the market at a reasonable price with great features.
The device has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
The Narzo 50i has a PowerVR GE8322 chipset and a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor.
The device includes 2 or 4 GB of RAM and 32 or 64 GB of built-in storage space.
The Realme Narzo 50i features an 8 MP camera for impressive photography. It also has a 5-megapixel front camera for capturing selfies and videos.
It runs on the Realme Go UI operating system, which is based on Android 11, and has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.
Realme Narzo 50i price in Pakistan
Realme Narzo 50i price in Pakistan is Rs. 21,999/-
Realme Narzo 50i specifications
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Realme Go UI
|Dimensions
|165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|195 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Carbon Black, Mint Green
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|1.6 Ghz Octa Core
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8322
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.5 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Extra Features
|400 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32/64GB Built-in, 2/4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|Camera
|Main
|8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, face detection, Touch to focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v4.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Reverse charging
Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”
Read More News On
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.