Realme Narzo 50i Price In Pakistan & Features

Articles
Realme Narzo 50i

Realme Narzo 50i is now available on the market at a reasonable price with great features.

The device has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The Narzo 50i has a PowerVR GE8322 chipset and a 1.6 GHz octa-core processor.

The device includes 2 or 4 GB of RAM and 32 or 64 GB of built-in storage space.

The Realme Narzo 50i features an 8 MP camera for impressive photography. It also has a 5-megapixel front camera for capturing selfies and videos.

It runs on the Realme Go UI operating system, which is based on Android 11, and has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

Realme Narzo 50i price in Pakistan

Realme Narzo 50i price in Pakistan is Rs. 21,999/-

Realme Narzo 50i specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIRealme Go UI
Dimensions165.2 x 76.4 x 8.9 mm
Weight195 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCarbon Black, Mint Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU1.6 Ghz Octa Core
GPUPowerVR GE8322
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features400 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in32/64GB Built-in, 2/4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMain8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, face detection, Touch to focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv4.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Reverse charging

Disclaimer: “We encourage you to verify all rates and specifications with the respective service providers or vendors before making any purchases or taking any action based on the information presented on this website.”

