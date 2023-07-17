Realme Pad 2 set to launch on July 19 with impressive features

Realme Pad 2 is set to make its debut on July 19, as indicated by a now-removed landing page on Flipkart. Although the images and the page are no longer available, we were fortunate enough to obtain the details before they vanished.

The forthcoming tablet boasts an 11.5-inch display with minimal bezels and a high refresh rate. Following the unveiling, it will go on sale a week later.

The Realme Pad 2 features a distinctive circular camera island and is equipped with four speakers arranged in a 2×2 configuration on both sides, assuming a horizontal orientation.

The advertised screen resolution is 2K, equivalent to 1200p. Notably, the panel is 10-bit, offering an extensive color range of 1 billion shades. Additionally, the device includes features such as adaptive brightness with fine-tune dimming and the O1 Ultra Vision Engine.

Promotional posters mention a peak brightness of 450 nits. While this may not be groundbreaking, previous Realme tablets achieved similar results during tests, with the Realme Pad X even surpassing it.

The Realme Pad 2 will incorporate a USB-C port; however, it appears that a 3.5 mm audio jack is absent.

Users will need to rely on wireless audio accessories or resort to playing music and game sounds in public, akin to the behavior of a toddler.

According to reports, the Realme Pad 2 will be powered by a Helio G99 chipset, which supports only LTE connectivity. Initially, the tablet is expected to launch in India, with subsequent availability in other international markets.