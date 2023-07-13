Realme set to launch C53 with 108 MP camera in India

Realme is set to launch its latest smartphone, the Realme C53, in India on July 19. The company is highlighting the device’s standout feature: a 108 MP primary camera, making it the “First and only 108 MP ultra-clear Camera in the segment.”

The announcement follows the successful release of the Realme C53 in Malaysia back in May, which boasted a 50 MP primary camera.

In an image shared by Realme, it is evident that the Indian variant of the C53 will offer a gold color option. The picture also reveals a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, contrasting with the squircle-shaped camera island found on the 50MP model.

The teaser further confirms that the new C53 will feature a waterdrop-notch display, a characteristic it shares with its predecessor. However, whether the rest of the specifications will remain the same as the 50MP version remains to be seen.

The existing Realme C53 in Malaysia is equipped with a 6.74″ 90Hz FullHD+ LCD, powered by the Unisoc Tiger T612 SoC, and comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

It runs on Realme UI T, based on Android 13, and boasts a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support via a USB-C port.

For selfies and video calls, the device offers an 8MP front-facing camera along with a 3.5mm headphone jack.