Realme’s upcoming flagship phone to be called GT5 Pro

According to Digital Chat Station on Weibo, Realme is working on a new flagship smartphone called the GT5 Pro, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It has been a while since Realme released a full-fledged flagship, but this device is in development. Additionally, there’s a vanilla GT5 in the works, which will be launched this year and will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

Realme's current most powerful global smartphone is the GT3, featuring the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and 240W charging. However, the GT2 Pro outperforms the GT3 in terms of cameras and display specifications. Although the logical progression would be a GT3 Pro, Digital Chat Station has confirmed that the next phone equipped with Qualcomm's current flagship platform will be named GT5. Advertisement Indeed, some may argue that the GT2 Explorer Master came close to being a flagship, but it was limited to the Chinese market. With the GT5 series, there's hope that Realme will offer a premium smartphone to international audiences, fulfilling the desire for a high-quality device with top-tier features beyond China's borders.

