Realme’s upcoming flagship phone to be called GT5 Pro

Samsung Galaxy F34 is coming soon, design & specs unveiled
Samsung has announced the upcoming launch of the Galaxy F34 in India....
According to Digital Chat Station on Weibo, Realme is working on a new flagship smartphone called the GT5 Pro, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. It has been a while since Realme released a full-fledged flagship, but this device is in development. Additionally, there’s a vanilla GT5 in the works, which will be launched this year and will be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.
Realme‘s current most powerful global smartphone is the GT3, featuring the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset and 240W charging. However, the GT2 Pro outperforms the GT3 in terms of cameras and display specifications. Although the logical progression would be a GT3 Pro, Digital Chat Station has confirmed that the next phone equipped with Qualcomm’s current flagship platform will be named GT5.
