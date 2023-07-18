Red Magic 8S Pro launches globally, check out the prices

Red Magic 8S Pro: The first non-Samsung phone with an enhanced Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset

ZTE recently released the Red Magic 8S Pro in China, marking it as the first phone outside of Samsung’s special agreement with Qualcomm to feature an enhanced version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset.

The Red Magic 8S Pro features an enhanced version of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset, referred to as the “leading version” or 8+ Gen 2. Notable improvements include the prime core (Cortex-X3) running at 3.36 GHz instead of the standard 3.2 GHz and the Adreno 740 GPU being clocked up to 719 MHz from 680 MHz. Red Magic’s testing indicates that these enhancements lead to approximately 5% higher CPU performance and 5.7% higher GPU performance.

The Red Magic 8S Pro will be available globally in three versions: Midnight and Platinum, which feature nano-scale 3D etching, and Aurora, which has a transparent back. All three versions are equipped with RGB lighting on their cooling fans.

The three versions of the Red Magic 8S Pro differ not only in aesthetics but also in terms of maximum RAM and storage. The Midnight version offers 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, while the Platinum and Aurora versions provide 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage. However, if you prefer the Aurora’s appearance, there is also a 12GB or 256GB variant available. It’s important to note that the 8S Pro+ model is not being released, so there is no option for 24GB of RAM. Nevertheless, users can add 8GB of virtual RAM to reach a total of 16+ 8 = 24 GB.

An important detail to note is that the global version of the Red Magic 8S Pro reduces the charging speed to 65W, compared to the 80W charging speed of the Chinese model. However, the battery capacity remains unchanged at 6,000 mAh. As a result, the global version takes 40 minutes to fully charge, whereas the Chinese model achieves a full charge in 35 minutes.

The Red Magic 8S Pro will have global availability through redmagic.gg, with early bird deals available from July 27 to August 2, followed by open sales starting on August 3. Towards the end of August, the phone will also be available for purchase on Amazon. Here are the prices:

US & global Europe UK Singapore Mexico Midnight $650 €650 £580 S$910 MX$14,100 Platinum $780 €780 £690 S$1,090 MX$17,200 Aurora $780 €800 £710 S$1,120 MX$17,700

