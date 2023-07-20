Reddit faces fine in Russia over ‘banned content’

Social media platform Reddit is facing potential fines in Russia for its failure to remove “banned content” that the Moscow court claims undermines the credibility of the Russian military, as reported by Interfax news agency.

Reddit is not the only platform under scrutiny, as others like Wikimedia, Twitch, and Google have also faced criticism for not taking down content considered illegal by Russian authorities.

The possible fine for Reddit could reach up to 4 million roubles ($43,895) for hosting “knowingly false information” about the Soviet Union’s involvement in World War Two, as well as content that discredits the Russian armed forces and spreads other forms of “extremist information.”

Currently, Reddit has not provided any immediate comments on the matter.

In recent times, Russia has increased control over media coverage and bloggers, implementing stricter penalties for disseminating false information or “discrediting” the actions of its armed forces, especially in the context of the Ukrainian conflict.

Advertisement

Also Read Reddit users to lose chat history before 2023 due to site migration Reddit has faced recent user criticism as a popular social platform known...