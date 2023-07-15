Reddit users to lose chat history before 2023 due to site migration

Reddit has faced recent user criticism as a popular social platform known for its diverse communities and discussions.

Reddit, the well-known social platform with diverse communities and discussions, has faced criticism from its users recently. In response to reports, Reddit confirmed that it has deleted all chats and messages from before 2023 as part of a transition to a new chat architecture. While Reddit claims that this change aims to ensure a seamless transition, many users were caught off guard when they discovered that their message history had disappeared without any prior notice.

There is still a chance that Users can retrieve conversations before 2023

Mashable suggests there is hope for users to recover lost conversations on Reddit. Users can request their account data through an online form, and there is a chance that the archive may include conversations from before 2023. Although retrieving these chats may be more challenging than before, they may not be permanently lost. However, users are expressing dissatisfaction with how Reddit managed the situation, as the lack of direct notification about the removal of chat history caught many by surprise, leaving them unable to back up their message logs on their own terms.

Reddit users have been expressing discontent beyond the loss of chat history. The platform faced backlash as several subreddits staged a blackout in protest of new policies affecting third-party apps like Apollo. Furthermore, Reddit’s plan to phase out its current coin system, used for recognizing exceptional contributors, has raised concerns among long-time users who are accustomed to the specific awards and medals that embody Reddit’s distinct culture.

Like Twitter, Reddit is currently facing challenges and user concerns. To address these issues, the company will need to implement significant changes in the near future.